Man wanted for assaulting Bucks County Wawa employee

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 215-357-1235 ext 339.

Thursday, November 30, 2023 10:44PM
TREVOSE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Southampton Township, Bucks County are asking for help identifying the person who assaulted a Wawa employee earlier this month.

According to police, a man entered the location at 676 Rosewood Avenue in Trevose at 2:40 a.m. on November 4, 2023.

The man then took off his sweatshirt, went behind the deli counter and assaulted an employee, police said.

Several customers were in the store at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

