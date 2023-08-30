Back to school: Wawa is giving away free coffee to teachers in September

For the entire month of September, any size hot coffee will be free to school administrators and teachers.

Educators just need to share that they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is helping teachers get back into the swing of things this school year by offering free coffee.

The company announced the return of its "Cheers to Classrooms" campaign on Wednesday.

For the entire month of September, any size hot coffee will be free to school administrators and teachers.

Educators just need to share that they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," said Dave Simonetti, Wawa's senior director of store operations.

Wawa has also pledged $50,000 to match donations made to schools through a partnership with Donor's Choose.