Now Hiring: 5,000 Wawa positions to be filled during spring season

WAWA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wawa is hiring 5,000 new employees during the next three months.

The openings range from customer service roles to supervisory and managerial positions.

Wawa says the new positions are the result of seasonal and store growth.

The hiring campaign is underway through Memorial Day Weekend.

"At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year. As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates," Stephanie Capaccio, Director of People Team Operations, said in a statement from Wawa.

The company says full-time and part-time associates will get "competitive salaries, flexible schedules and, when eligible, health benefits and tuition reimbursement opportunities."

Wawa is also offering a $75 incentive for employees that receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wawa says new hires in certain positions will be offered a bonus of $125 starting April 1, 2021 and ending June 15, 2021. The bonus will be paid after an associate's 90th day of employment.

In addition, "all Wawa associates receive a free hot or cold Shorti Hoagie per shift and enjoy a discounted Associate Menu."

Wawa has more than 640 stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Those interested can apply online at www.wawa.com/careers.
