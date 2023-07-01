WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bucks County police search for suspect in armed robbery of Wawa store

Officials did not say what the suspect took from the store.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, July 1, 2023 11:12PM
Bucks County police search for suspect in armed robbery of Wawa store
EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who struck a Wawa on Friday.

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who struck a Wawa on Friday.

The incident took place along Easton Road in Warrington around 5 a.m.

Investigators say a male suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at several employees and a customer inside the Wawa.

Officials did not say what the suspect took from the store.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with red stripes on the arm.

Officials say that if anyone recognizes the suspect they should call the police immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW