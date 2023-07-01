Bucks County police search for suspect in armed robbery of Wawa store

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who struck a Wawa on Friday.

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber who struck a Wawa on Friday.

The incident took place along Easton Road in Warrington around 5 a.m.

Investigators say a male suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at several employees and a customer inside the Wawa.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with red stripes on the arm.

Officials say that if anyone recognizes the suspect they should call the police immediately.