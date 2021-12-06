shooting

Shooting investigation at Wawa in Fox Chase, 21-year-old taken to hospital

Police were called to the Wawa on the 7900 block of Oxford Avenue.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting investigation at Wawa in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation is underway in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia after a 21-year-old victim was found at a Wawa.

Police were called to the Wawa on the 7900 block of Oxford Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.



The 21-year-old male victim was shot in the wrist, police say.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say at this time it is not clear where the shooting took place. They say it may have happened across the street from the Wawa and the victim then walked into the store to get help.

Police were seen investigating a vehicle near the Wawa. They have not given further details about its connection to the case.



The Wawa was closed as police investigated inside the store. It reopened to customers just before 6 a.m.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingwawa
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Store customer killed during struggle with robbery suspect: Police
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Woman wanted for murder in Lower Merion Twp. turns self in
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News