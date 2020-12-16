Society

Jalcyn Lee reports on snowfall in Wayne, Pa.

By
WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For three-year-old Knox and other children around the region, there's nothing quite like a white Christmas. Knox was making snow angels and throwing snowballs in Wayne, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon.

"Pretty excited because he hasn't had a real snow day yet," said mother Nicole Washington of Wayne. "Last year, there was hardly any snow. So excited to get him out there and playing."

For some, the flakes are a nice reprieve from the exhausting year that has been 2020.



"It's crazy," said Liv Dewigg of Villanova. "It was very unexpected especially because it was really nice out a couple of days ago. But I'm here for it, I like it."

In Montgomery County, officials say the 911 call centers are fully staffed. In Chester County, their 911 center is still experiencing a normal call volume. All officials are cautioning residents to stay off the roads to make room for emergency responders.

"I wanted it to stay warm," said Howard Ashley of Wayne. "I didn't want the snow."

SEE ALSO: Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Snow was falling across Philadelphia on Wednesday making for dangerous road conditions.



Cathy Fiebach, owner of Main Point Books, said she wanted the snowstorm, but now it's cutting down holiday shopping.

"I wanted the snowstorm in January," said Fiebach. "Hopefully this will be 12 beautiful hours and then it will all be clear and everybody will be back shopping tomorrow."

CLICK HERE for your latest AccuWeather forecast.

CLICK HERE to share your weather pictures and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywaynesnowwinterweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter bringing snow, wintry mix
Action News reporters with updates on the snow across the area
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings, Early Dismissals, & All Virtual Classes
Delays, travels restrictions due to winter storm
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
Show More
NJ governor declares State of Emergency ahead of storm
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
More TOP STORIES News