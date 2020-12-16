Jalcyn Lee reports on snowfall in Wayne, Pa.

WAYNE, PA: The snow is here ☃️ I’ve seen about 5 snow plows in the last hour. MontCo officials say biggest concern is people not staying off the roads @6abc pic.twitter.com/vUbftHvcce — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8827948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow was falling across Philadelphia on Wednesday making for dangerous road conditions.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For three-year-old Knox and other children around the region, there's nothing quite like a white Christmas. Knox was making snow angels and throwing snowballs in Wayne, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon."Pretty excited because he hasn't had a real snow day yet," said mother Nicole Washington of Wayne. "Last year, there was hardly any snow. So excited to get him out there and playing."For some, the flakes are a nice reprieve from the exhausting year that has been 2020."It's crazy," said Liv Dewigg of Villanova. "It was very unexpected especially because it was really nice out a couple of days ago. But I'm here for it, I like it."In Montgomery County, officials say the 911 call centers are fully staffed. In Chester County, their 911 center is still experiencing a normal call volume. All officials are cautioning residents to stay off the roads to make room for emergency responders."I wanted it to stay warm," said Howard Ashley of Wayne. "I didn't want the snow."Cathy Fiebach, owner of Main Point Books, said she wanted the snowstorm, but now it's cutting down holiday shopping."I wanted the snowstorm in January," said Fiebach. "Hopefully this will be 12 beautiful hours and then it will all be clear and everybody will be back shopping tomorrow."for your latest AccuWeather forecast.to share your weather pictures and videos.