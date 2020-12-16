Delays, travels restrictions in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PENNDOT

SEPTA

NJ TRANSIT

Travelers should expect many disruptions on Wednesday as heavy snow blankets parts of the Philadelphia region.PennDOT says it is reducing the speed limit to 45mph on the following roadways:Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676;U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; andState Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.PennDOT will continue to keep the roads clear, officials just advise to keep a safe distance."We always advise motorists to keep their distance from plows- six car lengths away from a plow - and if you see a plow train coming the opposite direction, move away from the center line," said PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph.SEPTA will be making the following service changes due to the winter storm:The Market-Frankford (MFL) and Broad Street (BSL) Lines will operate overnight rail service in lieu of Owl buses. If customers must travel during the inclement weather, their best bet is to take the MFL and BSL. These lines are SEPTA's workhorses, and the Authority will do everything possible to keep this service available for riders.The City Trolley Tunnel will remain open overnight Wednesday into Thursday. SEPTA announced last week that the Authority plans to close the tunnel during overnight hoursuntil further notice to allow time for crews to perform maintenance work and deep cleanings at stations. Similar to keeping the MFL and BSL operating overnight, this will provide an option for service that is out of the elements.Norristown High Speed Line service will be suspended for late night and overnight service. The last trip from 69th Street Transportation Center will depart at 10:10 p.m., and the final trip from Norristown Transportation Center is scheduled for 10:46 p.m.This line is fully exposed to the elements, and difficult to operate with significant snow accumulation. Crews will work through the night to clear the tracks, with the goal of resuming service at 5 a.m. on Thursday.There will be no changes to Regional Rail schedules, however, delays and trip cancellations are possible. Regional Rail continues to operate on a limited schedule due to COVID-19, with hourly service on most lines.Bus detours and cancellations are expected as road conditions deteriorate. SEPTA will focus on keeping priority routes open to preserve access to essential jobs and services.NJ Transit says rail service will be temporarily suspended systemwide at 7:30 p.m. All central and northern bus service will be temporarily suspended, including Trenton area and Port Authority, starting 6 p.m. There will be no PABT terminal departures after 6 p.m.South Jersey busing will operate on a weekday schedule as long as conditions allow. HBLR & NLR service will be suspended starting 8 p.m. River LINE will continue to operate on weekday service.