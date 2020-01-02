Weather

AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Stretch Ahead, But Mild For January

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We started the day with abundant sunshine. Clouds rolled into the afternoon ahead of our next rainmaker. The high hit 47 degrees. That's six degrees above average.

FRIDAY: Rain will begin after midnight and it's a wet morning commute. The rest of the day will be rather damp and dreary with on and off drizzle. The high is a relatively mild 53.

SATURDAY: We have overcast skies with a few more rounds of rain. It's still mild with another high around 53.

SUNDAY: Rain ends Sunday morning with the chance of some predawn snow showers. Then, it's a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 43. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:40 p.m., but dry.

MONDAY:A clipper could bring some morning flurries or snow showers. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with some clouds. The high is still seasonably cool: 45.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of late day rain and snow showers. It's still chilly with another high of just 44.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain possible. The high stays on the cool side at 41.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 41.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, beaten and raped, escapes from Bucks County home: Police
Apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township under investigation
2 Philadelphia elementary schools remain closed due to asbestos
Police ID 3 killed in New Year's Day shootings in Philadelphia
Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Gritty, Swoop in butter form for Pa. Farm Show
Show More
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
SEPTA train strikes vehicle in Montgomery County
Plastic bag ban at Camden County facilities in effect
Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Marriage proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation
More TOP STORIES News