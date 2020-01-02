AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Stretch Ahead, But Mild For January

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We started the day with abundant sunshine. Clouds rolled into the afternoon ahead of our next rainmaker. The high hit 47 degrees. That's six degrees above average.
FRIDAY: Rain will begin after midnight and it's a wet morning commute. The rest of the day will be rather damp and dreary with on and off drizzle. The high is a relatively mild 53.
SATURDAY: We have overcast skies with a few more rounds of rain. It's still mild with another high around 53.
SUNDAY: Rain ends Sunday morning with the chance of some predawn snow showers. Then, it's a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 43. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:40 p.m., but dry.
MONDAY:A clipper could bring some morning flurries or snow showers. Otherwise, sunshine will mix with some clouds. The high is still seasonably cool: 45.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of late day rain and snow showers. It's still chilly with another high of just 44.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain possible. The high stays on the cool side at 41.
THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a high of 41.
