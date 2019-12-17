AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a raw, wet day with a high of only 38 degrees and more periods of rain.
TONIGHT: Evening showers move out and skies clear. Some puddles could freeze and temperatures drop below freezing. But, a still breeze should help dry off many roads. Low: 30.
WEDNESDAY: The winds pick up and it's a chilly day with partly sunny skies. We can't rule out a snow shower in the afternoon, especially north and west. High: 39.
THURSDAY: Wind chills will be in the single digits for the morning commute. Despite beautiful sunshine it's the coldest day so far this season, with a high around 29.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 36.
SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 38.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, seasonable day with another high around 51.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and quiet for Christmas Eve. The high hits 49.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News