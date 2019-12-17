Weather

AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a raw, wet day with a high of only 38 degrees and more periods of rain.
TONIGHT: Evening showers move out and skies clear. Some puddles could freeze and temperatures drop below freezing. But, a still breeze should help dry off many roads. Low: 30.

WEDNESDAY: The winds pick up and it's a chilly day with partly sunny skies. We can't rule out a snow shower in the afternoon, especially north and west. High: 39.

THURSDAY: Wind chills will be in the single digits for the morning commute. Despite beautiful sunshine it's the coldest day so far this season, with a high around 29.

FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 36.

SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 38.

SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.

MONDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, seasonable day with another high around 51.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and quiet for Christmas Eve. The high hits 49.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
Wilmington firefighters, city disagree on shift changes
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
Show More
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
As online sales surge, shoppers still flock to malls for holiday gifts
Fire displaces 2 families in Pleasantville
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
House Rules Committee setting terms for impeachment
More TOP STORIES News