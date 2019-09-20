AccuWeather: Warming up today, even warmer this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We expect a good deal of sunshine again today with some fair weather cumulus clouds possible at times. Humidity remains low. It's warmer with a high of 80. At the Shore: 74 with a high risk of rip currents.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds are possible, but it's a nice evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. The overnight low is 59.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents again along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches today. Enjoy the ocean with your eyes today, but skip the swim. Rough surf may linger into Saturday.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and the last weekend of summer treats us to summery weather with our Saturday high shooting up to 87.
SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid and a few degrees warmer. The high reaches a hot 90.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It's another very warm day with a high of 89 and probably still a bit humid. Autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m..
TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible east of Philadelphia. After that, clouds give way to increased sunshine and the afternoon looks brighter. We're not as warm, but still a bit above average with a high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine appears likely. The high is 77.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is slightly warmer: 83.
FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 80.
