accuweather

December 2019 astronomy events: Geminid meteor shower, winter solstice

Keep an eye on the sky in December so you don't miss these exciting astronomy events:

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on the evening of Dec. 13-14. AccuWeather describes it as the best meteor shower of the year, saying it can bring up to 120 meteors per hour. This year, though, a full moon will contest the shower and could wash out the fainter meteors.

The December solstice will begin on Dec. 21, 2019, at 11:19 p.m. ET. That will usher in the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer for the Southern Hemisphere.

On Dec. 26, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in the Middle East, southern India and parts of Indonesia. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is too far away to block the Sun entirely, leaving behind a ring of fire in the sky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersolar eclipseaccuweatherwintereclipseu.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in woods in NE Philly
Teacher's sick day dispute during Eagles parade can be settled by arbitrator
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region
Man shot at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Show More
Source: Lane Johnson's Eagles' extension worth $72M
Video shows Chicago officer body slam man to ground during arrest
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
Water main break closes portion of Cottman Avenue
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
More TOP STORIES News