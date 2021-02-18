Bucks County, Pa. drivers take on winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10351477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I like it. I'm from upstate New York so it feels like home for me," one resident said.

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are digging out from nearly 10 inches of snow after Thursday's winter storm.People driving around said it was slippery in the morning hours when snow and sleet were falling."A little choppy, gotta go slow you know, I slid a little bit," said Bob Tadgeon, from Warminster.Once the weather subsided, Street Road in Warminster turned to slush, making it tough for even plow trucks to get by.Here are some of the latest snow totals released by the National Weather Service:"The ice and the sleet definitely added more of a challenge to it," said Shawn Norton.Crews have been gassing up and filling their trucks with salt all day."Driving a dump truck to remove the snow," said Fred Barham, who said he enjoyed working in the snow.Many plow truck drivers said they need drivers to give them room to do their work."Stay home please, stay home, let us do our jobs," said James Cardano, a plow truck driver.Audrey Kenny, the director of Bucks County Emergency Services, said they've received a couple of dozen emergency calls from people driving in the snow, but the call volume has been low. There were some reports of injuries, though nothing life-threatening.Some people said they came out to enjoy the weather with their pets, while some can't wait to get back inside their homes."Thirty years ago I'd have went sledding and footballing, but now I just stay in," said Kenneth Nichols, from Warminster.A concern for crews is that this slush could freeze overnight. Crews are prepared to lay more salt as it gets colder.