How much snow has fallen so far in the Philadelphia area?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is reporting the snowfall totals for Thursday's storm.

These numbers were last updated at 10:13 a.m.

Delaware


New Castle County
Hockessin - 2.8 in
New Castle County Airport - 1.4 in
Woodshade - 0.8 in

New Jersey



Burlington County
Florence - 3.0 in
Delran - 2.1 in
Cinnaminson - 1.2 in
Westampton Twp - 1.2 in
Mount Laurel - 0.8 in

Gloucester County
Deptford Twp - 0.5 in
West Deptford Twp - 0.5 in
Pitman - 0.3 in

Mercer County
Hamilton Square - 7.0 in
Robbinsville Twp. - 6.7 in
Hamilton Twp - 6.1 in
Yardville - 6.0 in
Robbinsville Twp. - 6.0 in
Hightstown - 4.6 in
Ewing - 3.5 in
Yardville - 2.9 in
Trenton - 2.0 in

Ocean County
Jackson - 2.8 in
Brick - 1.5 in

Pennsylvania



Berks County
Spring Twp - 2.2 in
Union Twp - 1.0 in

Bucks County
Feasterville-Trevose - 7.0 in
Fairless Hills - 7.0 in
Langhorne - 6.7 in

Morrisville - 6.5 in
Levittown - 6.0 in
Newtown - 5.5 in
Bensalem - 5.5 in
Warminster - 5.0 in
Richboro - 4.5 in
Lower Makefield Twp - 4.3 in
Newtown - 3.5 in
West Rockhill Twp - 2.5 in
Sellersville - 2.5 in
Bristol - 2.3 in
Trumbauersville - 1.2 in
New Hope - 0.3 in
Trumbauersville- 0.3 in

Chester County
East Goshen Twp. - 8.0 in
East Fallowfield Twp - 7.8 in
Paoli - 7.5 in
East Brandywine Twp - 7.5 in
Berwyn - 7.0 in
Exton - 7.0 in
Parkesburg - 7.0 in
Malvern - 6.0 in
Uwchlan Twp - 6.0 in
Schuylkill Twp - 4.5 in
West Caln Twp - 4.5 in
East Nantmeal Twp - 4.3 in
Coatesville - 4.0 in
Downington - 4.0 in
Pughtown- 4.0 in
Phoenixville - 4.0 in
East Coventry Twp - 4.0 in
West Chester - 3.5 in
Wallace Twp - 3.5 in
Spring City - 3.0 in
Jennersville - 2.6 in
Modena - 2.5 in
New London Twp. - 1.6 in
Oxford - 1.5 in
Lincoln University - 1.1 in

Delaware County
Wayne - 8.7 in
Clifton Heights - 3.0 in
Upper Darby - 1.5 in
Chadds Ford Twp - 1.3 in
Upper Chichester Twp - 0.6 in
Folsom - 0.5 in

Lehigh County
Macungie - 1.8 in
New Tripoli - 1.5 in
Breinigsville - 1.0 in
Lehigh Valley International - 0.2 in

Montgomery County
Whitemarsh Twp - 8.0 in
Abington - 7.8 in
Glenside - 7.3 in
King of Prussia - 7.2 in
Lower Moreland Twp - 7.0 in
Conshohocken - 6.0 in
Hatboro - 5.0 in
Ambler - 5.0 in
Plymouth Meeting - 4.3 in
Valley Forge - 4.0 in
Jenkintown- 4.0 in
Blue Bell - 4.0 in
Bala Cynwyd - 3.2 in
Lansdale - 3.0 in
Spring Mount - 2.8 in
Eagleville - 2.0 in
New Hanover Twp - 2.0 in
Ambler - 0.3 in

Northampton County
Martins Creek - 1.4 in

Philadelphia County
Northeast Philadelphia - 4.0 in
Manayunk - 2.5 in
Fox Chase - 2.2 in
Philadelphia - 2.0 in
Philadelphia International A - 0.6 in

