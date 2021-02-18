How much snow has fallen so far in the Philadelphia area?

Delaware

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is reporting the snowfall totals for Thursday's storm.These numbers were last updated at 10:13 a.m.Hockessin - 2.8 inNew Castle County Airport - 1.4 inWoodshade - 0.8 inFlorence - 3.0 inDelran - 2.1 inCinnaminson - 1.2 inWestampton Twp - 1.2 inMount Laurel - 0.8 inDeptford Twp - 0.5 inWest Deptford Twp - 0.5 inPitman - 0.3 inHamilton Square - 7.0 inRobbinsville Twp. - 6.7 inHamilton Twp - 6.1 inYardville - 6.0 inRobbinsville Twp. - 6.0 inHightstown - 4.6 inEwing - 3.5 inYardville - 2.9 inTrenton - 2.0 inJackson - 2.8 inBrick - 1.5 inSpring Twp - 2.2 inUnion Twp - 1.0 inFeasterville-Trevose - 7.0 inFairless Hills - 7.0 inLanghorne - 6.7 inMorrisville - 6.5 inLevittown - 6.0 inNewtown - 5.5 inBensalem - 5.5 inWarminster - 5.0 inRichboro - 4.5 inLower Makefield Twp - 4.3 inNewtown - 3.5 inWest Rockhill Twp - 2.5 inSellersville - 2.5 inBristol - 2.3 inTrumbauersville - 1.2 inNew Hope - 0.3 inTrumbauersville- 0.3 inEast Goshen Twp. - 8.0 inEast Fallowfield Twp - 7.8 inPaoli - 7.5 inEast Brandywine Twp - 7.5 inBerwyn - 7.0 inExton - 7.0 inParkesburg - 7.0 inMalvern - 6.0 inUwchlan Twp - 6.0 inSchuylkill Twp - 4.5 inWest Caln Twp - 4.5 inEast Nantmeal Twp - 4.3 inCoatesville - 4.0 inDownington - 4.0 inPughtown- 4.0 inPhoenixville - 4.0 inEast Coventry Twp - 4.0 inWest Chester - 3.5 inWallace Twp - 3.5 inSpring City - 3.0 inJennersville - 2.6 inModena - 2.5 inNew London Twp. - 1.6 inOxford - 1.5 inLincoln University - 1.1 inWayne - 8.7 inClifton Heights - 3.0 inUpper Darby - 1.5 inChadds Ford Twp - 1.3 inUpper Chichester Twp - 0.6 inFolsom - 0.5 inMacungie - 1.8 inNew Tripoli - 1.5 inBreinigsville - 1.0 inLehigh Valley International - 0.2 inWhitemarsh Twp - 8.0 inAbington - 7.8 inGlenside - 7.3 inKing of Prussia - 7.2 inLower Moreland Twp - 7.0 inConshohocken - 6.0 inHatboro - 5.0 inAmbler - 5.0 inPlymouth Meeting - 4.3 inValley Forge - 4.0 inJenkintown- 4.0 inBlue Bell - 4.0 inBala Cynwyd - 3.2 inLansdale - 3.0 inSpring Mount - 2.8 inEagleville - 2.0 inNew Hanover Twp - 2.0 inAmbler - 0.3 inMartins Creek - 1.4 inNortheast Philadelphia - 4.0 inManayunk - 2.5 inFox Chase - 2.2 inPhiladelphia - 2.0 inPhiladelphia International A - 0.6 in