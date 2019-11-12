Bundle up: Flurries fall in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They're barely visible on the camera, but snow flurries were making their presence known late Tuesday morning in Center City."My bones feel like it's going to snow," said Joe Reville of Fox Chase.Temperatures were dropping, as the wind blowing makes you want to scrunch your face up, and pick up the pace.Anyone is who making their way out of the house should grab a few extra layers."I put on long pants. I decided to put on a long skirt and my winter coat. I'm praising the Lord for this (scarf) and a hat," said one resident.Macy's is getting their holiday windows together, and today it actually feels fitting because the weather we are dealing with is unseasonably cold, and damp.Tuesday evening the clouds break up, the winds die down and temperatures continue to plunge. The low is 23 degrees.