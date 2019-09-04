Weather

Jersey shore prepares for Dorian impact

LONGPORT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials at the Jersey shore want to be prepared should Dorian's wrath be felt here.

City of Margate officials are having hundreds of sandbags made at the public works building for residents and local businesses who fear there might be flooding.

Though the ocean is getting pretty choppy right now, Public Works Superintendent Frank Riccioti is hopeful Dorian's path won't head this way.

He said, "By the time it gets up here, we hope it's just a rainstorm and moderate winds."

Up in Brigantine, they're clearing the beach.

Beach patrol officials say they know what kind of damage the storm could bring.

Mike Morrell with the Brigantine Beach Patrol said, "We had 15 boats we had to get off and stands that the guys sit on, we got them off. There's four more then everything will be off the beach."

As far as anyone wanting to go out into the water this weekend, they say it's not a good idea.

Bobby Canavan with the Brigantine Beach Patrol said, "We're expecting some big swells this Friday and Saturday from the hurricane."
