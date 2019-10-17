Quickly intensifying storm brings down large tree in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quickly intensifying storm system brought in heavy rain and strong winds across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday night.A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Thursday evening for parts of the region.In Philadelphia's Bustleton section, a large tree came crashing down, narrowly missing two homes.Luckily, no one was injured, but the tree did block the front entrance to one of the homes, resulting in a family of four and their two dogs being displaced for the evening.Residents should expect 45-50mph wind gusts through the night.By Thursday morning, the storm will move off to the north, returning partial sunshine to the region, but winds wrapping around the departing system will still be affecting us.