Weather

Storm dumps about 2 feet of snow on parts of Berks County

By
READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many residents and business owners in Berks County have been spending Tuesday digging out from the snowstorm.

Around 23 inches of snow fell in Reading, leaving many people's cars buried under the snow.

"We're digging out from the snowstorm. Obviously, it's a mess," said Mary Fiucci of Reading.

How winter weather affects your health
EMBED More News Videos

Here are ways you can stop the winter weather from negatively affecting your health.



The view from the pagoda in Reading showed the city under the snow.

"I'm trying to have some fun," said Edwin Ortiz, riding a snowmobile through Reading's narrow streets, with plans to ride to the pagoda.

In downtown Reading, main streets were clear, while building managers were using snow blowers to remove the snow.

Lorde Zackery Vouse said his company invested in a snow blower because using a shovel in a storm like this can be a tough job.

"Backbreaker, literally back pain, taking two to three hours," said Vouse.
Most businesses were closed in downtown Reading. However, we found some people still working.

Cold weather myths debunked
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather debunks these cold weather myths.



"I've got a property for sale today, I'm trying to show it, and I want to make a good first impression," said Sean Moretti, who works in real estate in Reading.

The owner of Patient Care Pharmacy said he's been doing more deliveries today since many people are snowed in.

"No matter what, people need medication every day," said Yegnesh Patel.

Bern Township got hit with around 24 inches of snow. While some families took breaks between shoveling to have playful snowball fights, others kept shoveling for hours.

"Four hours, the plows kept coming and plowing everything over, so by the time I was able to get to there, it was like the hardest part of the whole thing," said Heriberto Nieves, referring to the end of his driveway in Bern Township.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherberks countysnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Refreeze Overnight, Breaks of Sunshine Wednesday
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Officials say suburbs spared significant damage from winter storm
Show More
Philly digs out as winter storm finally departs
Parts of Bucks, Lehigh counties buried under nearly 2 feet of snow
Hard Rock casino bonuses thank AC workers during pandemic
Lehigh Valley billionaire buying SpaceX flight, 1 seat up for grabs
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
More TOP STORIES News