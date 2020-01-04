accuweather

Quadrantid meteor shower 2020: How to kick off the new year with shooting stars

2020 will begin with an extra twinkle in the night sky! Be on the lookout for the Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4.

The Quadrantids are only active for about six hours. Catch the shower after midnight and look for a peak around 3 a.m. ET. You could see up to 100 meteors per hour, though those in urban areas may only see about 20 per hour, according to AccuWeather.

The shower's radiant point is next to the handle of the Big Dipper.
