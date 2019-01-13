WEATHER

Watch For Icy Spots Tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., January 13, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
RELATED: See all weather advisories and warnings for the region


TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Watch for slippery spots on the sidewalks and the secondary roads Lows 19-23.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder, but still chilly. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 43.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. High 44.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 39.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow and sleet. High 31.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Sunoco gas station toppled by intense winds
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
More Weather
Top Stories
Saints' Rankins, Eagles' Brooks each carted off field
Gunman opens fire at mall in Salt Lake City suburb, 2 hurt
Eagles fever heats up snowy day in New Jersey
'Sea of Green' as Eagles fans take over the Superdome
Eagles/Saints preview: What to watch for in today's game
Cowboys out of the playoffs, lose to Rams 30-22
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Woman killed by car backing out of parking spot on Long Island
Show More
Historic theater in Connecticut goes up in flames
Driver facing DUI charges after Fairmount Park crash
Several overnight crashes blamed on snowy conditions
Region wakes up to Sunday morning snow
Several townhomes damage in Evesham Twp. fire
More News