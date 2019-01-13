Watch For Icy Spots Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --RELATED: See all weather advisories and warnings for the region
There have been a few changes, but the general idea is the same. North and west of Philadelphia will NOT see much snow out of this (coating to an inch). South and east will see steadier and heavier amounts (2-4") with portions of Kent, Cumberland and Cape May counties seeing 4"+— Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) January 13, 2019
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Watch for slippery spots on the sidewalks and the secondary roads Lows 19-23.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder, but still chilly. High 41.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 43.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 36.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. High 44.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 39.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow and sleet. High 31.
--------------------
