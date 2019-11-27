Waterfall freezes as winter weather sweeps through Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming -- A winter wonderland appeared at Yellowstone National Park as part of a waterfall freezes on a 17-degree day.Yellowstone National Park shared this video on their Facebook page and said they filmed it Nov. 25, 2019 at Osprey Falls, a waterfall on the Gardner River in a northwestern part of the park.The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings and advisories went into effect for Wyoming on Monday as temperatures dipped across the state.Snow was forecast to spread across the state, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern Wyoming. FEMA warned of dangerous winter weather in the region as people prepared to travel for Thanksgiving.