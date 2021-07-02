'Welcome Back Philly' mural debuts on Eakins Oval

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three powerful words - 'Welcome Back, Philly' - are loud, clear, and colorful at the top of a brand new 33,000 square foot mural in Eakins Oval.Mural Arts Philly wanted the piece to usher back in all the things residents missed over the past 16 months, and it was created in record time."They managed to pull this off in eight days in punishing heat so that that Philadelphians could come back to celebrate July 4," said Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia.Mural Arts Philadelphia artist Felix St. Fort says he wanted it to evoke a new day concept: A celebratory feel of fireworks over the cityscape and riverfront.The mural also features another powerful saying at the bottom: 'Together Again.'"I think it's important to show the positive side of Philadelphia," Fort said. "We are a wonderful city with wonderful people all over the place. Showing the positive side is something I always want to do."Fort and his team worked tirelessly through eight days to get it done.The last time they did a similar mural, Fort says it took two and a half months.