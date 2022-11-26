USA vs. England: World Cup nail-biter brought crowds to West Chester

"I came in at 11 o'clock this morning, there were already 100 people here," said Dane Gray, owner of Kildare's.

The owner of Kildare's in West Chester says the pub was already at capacity before the World Cup game even started.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports fans love a good underdog team.

"We're celebrating USA. World Cup, USA all the way," said Jessica Giabra of West Grove.

That's exactly what the US men's soccer team was considered to be in its matchup against England. They're a tough rival, but no one was counting them out.

"England is a great team and I love supporting them, but I also love the U.S. and I support them," said Jake Laws of West Chester.

The United States was dominant in attack but could not find a way past England as they were held to a 0-0 draw in their second 2022 World Cup game.

The result leaves the head coach Gregg Berhalter's team third in Group B with two points from two games. Victory in their final group match against Iran on Tuesday will be enough to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.