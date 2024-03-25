Authorities say scammers are looking for residents to hand over personal information.

Residents warned about scam caller posing as police officer in West Chester, Pa.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester police are warning residents about a scam caller who they say is posing as a police officer and telling people they're in legal trouble.

Detectives say that based on the telephone numbers that were used and the language in the recording, it seems like this scam is international.

It's one that's difficult to trace.

"Your anxiety level goes through the roof," said Public Information Officer Dave March.

The West Chester Police Department fielded more than 25 calls over the weekend from concerned residents.

"Calling concerned that they had a warrant or a felony out for their arrest, which there wasn't," said March.



"People in the past have given their information right away thinking that would clear up the issue and it just leads to more problems," said March.

For Diane Tadeo, the recently issued warning hits home.

"It happened to an elderly woman I cared for once. She was giving information, believing her son was in jail and needed to be bailed out," said Tadeo.

Our 6abc Data Journalism team found imposter scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission were up 12% from last year.

The increase in these incidents is leaving people frustrated.

"It happens all the time, people will try anything," said Joe Ranaudo of Malvern.

Fortunately, March says no one has yet reported falling for this scam, but if any of these details sound familiar, contact the police immediately.