Mother-daughter, player-coach duo in their final season together in West Chester

Mother-daughter, player-coach duo in their final season together in West Chester

Mother-daughter, player-coach duo in their final season together in West Chester

Mother-daughter, player-coach duo in their final season together in West Chester

Mother-daughter, player-coach duo in their final season together in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Riley Stackhouse has played basketball under the direction of her mother, Lauren Stackhouse, her entire life.

Lauren has been the head coach at West Chester Rustin High School in Chester County for five seasons, where Riley has become a breakout star.

Lauren Stackhouse / Riley Stackhouse

"We're player-coach for a short amount of time, but we're mother-daughter forever. So that bond for us was obviously the most important one to keep safe and sacred to our hearts," Lauren reflected.

Riley always knew, however, that she would be treated just like every other girl on the team.

"I'm her player at that moment, I'm not her daughter," she said.

As Riley's high school career winds down, their time together on the court is coming to an end.

"I think just the time we've gotten to spend together on the court has really been just valuable," Lauren said. "Because not a lot of parents get that opportunity to be on both sides of the lines."

Riley will play basketball at Widener University in the fall. Lauren is most looking forward to being Riley's cheerleader now.

"Our bond has changed over the years from coach-player, mother-daughter," Riley said. "It's just been back and forth. We still love each other. It's always going to carry on."