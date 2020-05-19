Action News Sports

COVID-19 robs West Deptford High School cancer survivor's senior year lacrosse season

By
WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mackenzie McKinney was looking forward to her senior lacrosse season more than most. After all, the West Deptford High School teenager had already been robbed of almost two others.

"On March 9, 2018, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," she recalls. "I did four rounds of chemo, 21 days of proton therapy."

It was her sophomore year when the world turned upside down. 2020 was supposed to turn it right side up. And then, the coronavirus outbreak occurred..

"As a senior, I was looking forward to many things. I've been waiting 12 years to be able to walk at graduation, have a senior night, and participate in a senior trip. It's extremely heartbreaking to not participate in any of these things," Mackenzie tells Action News.

Luckily, she has a lot to look forward to. She'll continue her lacrosse career at Alvernia University next year. And she'll do so, as a cancer survivor.

"Going through diagnosis and treatments has taught me how strong I am and to never give up," she says.

