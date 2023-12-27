Police search for driver after hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man in critical condition after an early-morning crash in West Philadelphia.

The crash happened at 52nd Street and Jefferson Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a 47-year-old man crossing 52nd Street when he is hit by a driver headed north.

The driver of the striking vehicle, which police describe as a dark-colored sedan, pulled over after the crash.

The driver got out of the vehicle to check on the victim lying in the street, but crash investigators say the driver was not on the scene when officers arrived to help.

The victim is now listed in extremely critical condition.

Detectives with the crash investigation division are returning to the intersection on Wednesday afternoon to collect more video and witness statements as they continue to search for the driver.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call police.