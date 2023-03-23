Police witness woman being shot in West Philadelphia; situation then turns to barricade

Police officers responding to a call of a woman screaming in West Philadelphia witnessed her getting shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers responding to a call of a woman screaming in West Philadelphia witnessed her getting shot.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. near Farson and Race streets.

Police said two women were running from a home when the suspect shot one of them.

Officers quickly took the wounded woman to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

SWAT officers were then called in and the situation turned into a barricade, police said.

Once officers were able to breach the home, they discovered the suspect was gone.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.

