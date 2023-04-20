2 men injured in West Philadelphia shootout

A shootout in West Philadelphia left two men injured early Thursday morning, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in West Philadelphia left two men injured early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident began at about midnight near 52nd and Arch streets.

Officers responded to the area and found a man in his 50s or 60s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Another man showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center saying he had been shot at the same location.

Investigators said they found shell casings from two different guns at the scene.

One victim was listed in stable condition, but it was not clear how the second man was doing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

