gun violence

Gunman driving vehicle shoots 2 teens in other car after chase, crash: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman driving in vehicle shoots two teens after chase, crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman behind the wheel shot two teenagers after a chase through the city ended in a crash. The shooting was one of two incidents that injured a total of four teens Wednesday night.

Police say two males, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, were both shot after being chased by another vehicle in the city's Logan section.

The gunman opened fire after the vehicle the teens were riding in crashed into an SUV at 15th and Courtland streets.

Both teen victims were rushed to an area hospital where they are expected to survive.

Police say the SUV was occupied by four people, including two girls, a 1-year-old and 8-year-old. No one inside the car was injured.

Around the same time as the Logan shooting, police say two males, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, were both shot in an unrelated incident on the 4900 block of Olive Street in West Philadelphia.

Both teens were transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News