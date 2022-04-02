Man killed in West Philadelphia while wife, 5 kids inside home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and killed in West Philadelphia.It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Peach Street.Police say the victim was found in the kitchen of the home.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.His wife and five children, some younger than 10 years old, were in the home at the time, police say.They were not injured.No arrests have been made.