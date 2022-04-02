deadly shooting

Man killed in West Philadelphia while wife, 5 kids inside home: Police

His wife and five children, some younger than 10 years old, were in the home at the time, police say.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia home with family inside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and killed in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Peach Street.

Police say the victim was found in the kitchen of the home.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His wife and five children, some younger than 10 years old, were in the home at the time, police say.

They were not injured.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man shot multiple times by entrance of Philly apartment building
Man charged with murder in death of Trenton 9-year-old
Friends remember family man killed in Upper Darby shooting
Suspect: Delco deadly shooting was not road rage, but an accident
TOP STORIES
Villanova Wildcats Final Four game to provide economic boost locally
VOTE: Is Jay Wright the greatest coach in Philadelphia sports history?
Funeral for Trooper Sisca to be held today at Perkiomen High School
Braces, fake eyeball, half a bowling ball among bizarre NJ beach trash
Police vehicle transporting inmates struck on Vine Street Expressway
Local comedians perform for the first time after Will Smith's 'slap'
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Show More
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Several toddlers exposed to pepper spray during armed daycare robbery
More TOP STORIES News