Fire severely damages West Philadelphia home

Firefighters found the flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cause of a fire that gutted a West Philadelphia home is under investigation.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 4800 block of Hoopes Street, near North Fallon Street.

Firefighters found the flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word on any injuries.