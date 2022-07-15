fire

2 people injured in West Philadelphia apartment fire

Residents say they while they have seen smoke alarms in the building they didn't hear them Friday morning.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a fire on Friday morning in West Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Walnut Street at Farragut Street around 7:30 a.m.

There they found flames shooting from the third floor of the building.

Two people, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.

It took crews a little over 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Residents say they while they have seen smoke alarms in the building they didn't hear them Friday morning.

"I didn't hear anything. I was asleep like a baby," said resident Jasmine Waters.

"I had no clue what was happening in the building until we opened the apartment door and the firefighters told us there was a fire on the third floor," said resident Neil SaintJean.

While some residents had to be evacuated others were told to shelter in place. The fire was contained to one apartment

L&I is making sure the property is safe to enter. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist.
