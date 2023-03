Officials say one person has died after a house fire in West Philadelphia.

1 dead after fire in West Philadelphia home

Flames spread through a rowhome on the 1500 block of North Alden Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A person was pulled from that fire. However, on Tuesday, officials said that person had died.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

Two other homes were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.