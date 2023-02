Man shot multiple times, killed inside West Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a store in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 40th and Market streets.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man was shot a number of times in the face and in the chest.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Police have no motives or suspects in this shooting.

