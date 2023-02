Man critically injured after shooting in West Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was left critically injured after a shooting inside a West Philadelphia store.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brothers Food Market at 59th and Callowhill streets.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to Lankenau Hospital.

He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

