33-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.The incident happened Friday at about 8:15 p.m. on 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.Police say a 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.Police said they are attempting to get a description of the striking vehicle.