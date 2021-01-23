facebook

Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform

The internet was abuzz about the mysterious interruption to social media platform Facebook, as users reported their timelines froze and they were forced to sign back in.

It began Friday night, according to downdetector.com, a website and application monitoring service.

By Saturday morning, it appeared that the issue had been resolved.

"We're looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," the company said in a statement. "We believe this was due to a configuration change and we're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

The mass logout was quickly followed up with memes from users, as well as a few conspiracy theories.


As users returned to the social giant, it didn't take long for Sen. Bernie Sanders to make an appearance as people wondered what exactly had happened. Sanders memes continued to trend over the weekend and only appeared to grow in popularity due in part to the logout.



