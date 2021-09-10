What is Bitcoin? What you need to know about the cryptocurrency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You've likely heard of Bitcoin, but might not know much about it. And that's OK, you are not alone.It's a complicated topic, but we are here to help!In this explainer video, we'll dive deep into understanding the basics of Bitcoin, from how it compares to traditional money to how it gets its value.You'll also learn about the history of Bitcoin (and the mysterious figure or figures behind it) and see what lies ahead for its future.In addition, if you are curious about investing in Bitcoin and using it yourself, we'll offer some useful information to consider before you do.