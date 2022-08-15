New spots created by culinary couples at Wilder, Las Bugambilias, Ambra/Southwark

Wilder, Las Bugambilias and Southwark are three new spots in Philly from couples who all met and fell in love doing their culinary careers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These three new spots in Philly come to the food scene from couples who all met and fell in love doing their culinary careers together over the years.

At Wilder, Brett Naylor and Nicole Barrick say the name can mean anything to anyone. Brett has a background helming kitchens, even though he hands the reins for this spot over to New York City veteran chef Bob Truitt.

Nicole handles front of house and all things design, for an engaging experience in a unique space.

At Southwark, chef Chris D'Ambro and front of house Marina de Oliveira give fine dining a casual touch, and add a new element called 'The Kitchen Table Experience' at their adjoining space, Amaro.

Guests get a front row seat -- literally, in the kitchen -- for about three hours, complete with a surprise menu and wine pairings through the meal.

At Las Bugambilias, Old City is a new location for this outpost specializing in traditional Mexican fare from the chef's coastal Mexican roots.

Moving from South Street brings a larger space and an expanded menu, with a Mexican brunch on tap for the fall.

Wilder | Instagram

2009 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-309-2149

Las Bugambilias | Facebook | Instagram

15 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-239-5673

Southwark | Facebook | Instagram

Ambra | Facebook | Instagram

701 & 704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-930-8538/267-858-9232