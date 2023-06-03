WATCH LIVE

Several homes threatened in Medford, New Jersey 120-acre wildfire

As of 6 a.m. the fire is 20 percent contained and 40 homes are threatened by the fire.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 2:56PM
MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several homes are threatened in a Medford, New Jersey wildfire that spans across 120-acres.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Smoke billowed through the area and can be seen for miles.

120 acres have burned in the area of Jackson Road and Elderberry Drive.

As of 6 a.m. the fire was 20-percent contained and 40 homes were threatened by the fire.

Residents have been asked to shelter in place.

So far no injuries have been reported.

The exact cause is under investigation, but there were pop-up thunderstorms in the area when the fire broke out.

