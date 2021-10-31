Who killed Wilfred Johnson? Suspect still sought in 2018 murder of SEPTA bus driver

Priscilla Johnson uses glowing words to describe her son, Wilfred.
"He loved sports. He loved fun. He loved to dance. He loved to go out. He was just one loving person who loved life," she said. "He was the son that every mother would want to have."
Priscilla said she didn't know how many people Wilfred touched until he was gone.
"I never knew he was loved so much, but the love that poured out to him helped my heart because my heart is so broken," she said getting emotional.
On Monday, September 10, 2018, the 43-year-old SEPTA bus driver was coming home from work. At about 8:45 p.m. that night, police were called to the unit block of North Millick Street in West Philadelphia. There they found Wilfred shot multiple times.
"Whoever did this was waiting for him because he was shot multiple times in the back," she said.
Wilfred was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the TWU Local 234 is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"While I am here on this Earth, if anybody is out there that knows something, that seen something, please call and report it. That's all I want is justice," she said.