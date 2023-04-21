Alleged mall robber suffers broken pelvis, tailbone while leaping from second floor

Police say Abdi Wasuge tried to make his getaway after a robbery at the Apple store on April 13.

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Video captured a botched and painful escape by an alleged shoplifter last week at the Willow Grove Mall.

He tried to jump from the second floor of the mall, but he was unsuccessful and fell to the ground.

Police say he broke his pelvis and tailbone.

Video of the leap has gone viral on the internet. It's now part of the police investigation.

We showed some people the painful fall and the reaction has been what you'd expect.

"Was he high or something? I don't know. Just jumping like that," said one viewer.

Abington police say Wasuge acted like a customer at the Apple store and said he wanted to purchase two MacBook Pro laptops, an iPhone 14 and some accessories. Instead of buying the items, police say he snatched them and tried to run out of the store.

But a good Samaritan engaged with Wasuge, a struggle ensued, and police say Wasuge threatened the good Samaritan saying, "Back off or I'll shoot you."

He dropped the stolen goods and then made his getaway until that plunge onto the hard tile floor.

Wasuge also faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Wasuge remains at a local hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police say his last known address is in Tempe. Arizona. It's unclear what he was doing in the Willow Grove area.