Man assaulted inside Wilmington tax preparation office; 2 suspects sought

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a violent robbery attempt at a tax preparation office.

Investigators say it happened at Preferred Tax Services at North Market and East 22nd streets around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say two suspects assaulted a man inside the business and ran off.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

An investigation into this incident continues.