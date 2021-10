WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are searching for the suspect who carjacked a vehicle and then led officers on a chase Sunday afternoon.It happened around 3:15 p.m. when police say the suspect stole a BMW at the Fairfax Shopping Center located on the 1900 block of Concord Pike.Delaware State Police say the suspect led officers into Wilmington where the chase ended in a crash near the intersection of 26th and Jessup streets.The suspect was able to get away.No injuries were reported to police or the BMW driver.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Delaware State Police.