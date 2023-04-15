Police: 2 arrested, 2 at large following crime spree in Wilmington area

Police in Wilmington, Delaware have arrested two suspects and are searching for two others in connection with a two-state crime spree.

In one incident, police say a woman was carjacked and sexually assaulted before she was able to call 911.

Police say during several incidents on Friday, the suspects either committed or attempted to commit a carjacking by purposely rear-ending drivers to lure them out of their cars.

The first incident happened around 6:43 a.m. at Thompsons Bridge Road and Guyen Court Road in Wilmington. Delaware State Police say the suspects in a black Jeep rear-ended a driver but were able to flee before officers arrived.

The vehicle was not taken, but police say the victim was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

A second incident happened around 7:10 a.m. in nearby Pennsylvania. Police haven't said where the crash occurred but state the same suspects rear-ended a female driver.

The woman then drove into Delaware to assess the damage after the collision. When she got out of her car, police say she was forced back in by one of the suspects at gunpoint and was driven back into Pennsylvania.

"The second suspect followed the victim's vehicle back into Pennsylvania, where the victim was ultimately sexually assaulted. The victim was able to escape from the suspects and call 911 with the assistance of a nearby resident," police said in a news release.

Police say the suspects were briefly spotted at a Delaware convenience store parking lot meeting with two additional suspects in a red Nissan Pathfinder. After a brief pursuit, the suspects in the back Jeep escaped police.

Around 9:27 a.m., police say it was learned that two additional suspects driving in a red Nissan Pathfinder were involved in a similar crash. The suspects allegedly rear-ended a driver on I-95 and Marsh Road in Wilmington.

Following the crash, police say one suspect pointed a gun at the victim and fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim did not sustain injuries in the crash.

Troopers with the Delaware State Police spotted the Pathfinder on I-95 soundbound near Naaman's Road and a chase ensued.

The suspects crashed into a Mercedes driver on SB I-95 and Concord Pike during their escape. The victim was not injured in the crash.

The suspects in the Pathfinder attempted to flee on foot but were later arrested, police said.

The black Jeep has been recovered but police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 302-365-8440.

Delaware State Police released this statement on their investigation:

"We encourage all commuters to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. If involved in a collision, please immediately move your vehicle to a safe, well-lit location as you call 911. If you are concerned for your safety after having been involved in a collision, please remain in your vehicle with your doors locked and your windows rolled up until a law enforcement officer arrives on the scene. If you are near a police station or Troop, activate your hazard lights and slowly drive to that location while notifying the 911 center."