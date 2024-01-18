Damage was contained to the interior of the home on West Clearview Avenue.

2 found dead following house fire in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead after a house went up in flames in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police, firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the house on West Clearview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Damage was contained to the interior of the home.

The two victims have not been identified and their causes of death have not been determined.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.