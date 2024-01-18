WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 found dead following house fire in Wilmington, Delaware

Damage was contained to the interior of the home on West Clearview Avenue.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, January 18, 2024 5:07AM
2 found dead following house fire in Wilmington, Delaware
2 found dead following house fire in Wilmington, Delaware
WPVI

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead after a house went up in flames in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police, firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the house on West Clearview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Damage was contained to the interior of the home.

The two victims have not been identified and their causes of death have not been determined.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW