Officials provide COVID-19 restriction updates in Wilmington, Delaware

By
Officials provide restriction updates in Wilmington, Del.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- There have been new pandemic updates for the residents living in Wilmington, Delaware, as the city emerges from restrictions.

City services, including parking enforcement and street cleaning, will resume again on Monday, officials say.

Those services had been suspended since an emergency executive order was issued last year by Delaware Governor John Carney.

Carney lifted Delaware's state-wide COVID-19 emergency on Monday, July 12.

Delaware Health and Social Services department says strict safety guidance for visitation at long-term care facilities will still continue.
Officials say residents can also begin to attend public meetings again, although most are expected to have a virtual option.

