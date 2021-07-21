Officials provide COVID-19 restriction updates in Wilmington, Delaware

City services, including parking enforcement and street cleaning, will resume again on Monday, officials say.
RELATED: Recent college grad wins $302,000 in Delaware's vaccine incentive program
Those services had been suspended since an emergency executive order was issued last year by Delaware Governor John Carney.
Carney lifted Delaware's state-wide COVID-19 emergency on Monday, July 12.
Delaware Health and Social Services department says strict safety guidance for visitation at long-term care facilities will still continue.
Officials say residents can also begin to attend public meetings again, although most are expected to have a virtual option.