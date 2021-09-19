Wilmington shooting sends man to the hospital

shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of 7 1/2 Street.

Police say a 45-year-old male was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No word on any arrests, but police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
