1 hospitalized after group of drag racers attract large crowd in North Philadelphia

Police say drag racers started doing spin-outs around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police responded when a group of drag racers attracted a large crowd near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.

The Action Cam captured the scene along the 1500 block of North Broad Street.

Drivers in the area turned around to avoid the intersection.

Responding officers called for backup when they were surrounded by hundreds of people.

Officers say someone fired shots, but no one was hit.

However, police say a man was hit by one of the cars and sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.
