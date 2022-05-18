water rescue

Wilmington firefighters rescue family after girl falls 20 feet into river

Her parents jumped in to save her, but all three became stuck in the muddy waters.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old girl and her parents are safe following a dramatic river rescue in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Wilmington Fire Department tells Action News the family was walking along a boardwalk behind the Hyatt Place Wilmington Riverfront hotel on the 700 block of Justison Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the girl heard what sounded like a duck in the Christina River and went to look for it.

They say she then fell over a railing and into the river 20 feet below.

Crews were called and pulled all three to safety with a 20-foot ladder.

The Action Cam was on the scene as first responders tended to the 5-year-old girl and her parents.

There was no word if anyone suffered injuries.

This story has been updated to note the river was the Christina River.

